LONDON, Sept 16 (IFR) - Deutsche Bank's Additional Tier 1
bonds plummeted on Friday after the US Department of Justice
handed the bank a US$14bn fine for mis-selling mortgage-backed
securities.
The fine, which is being contested by the bank, far exceeded
the US$3bn-US$5bn that market participants thought the German
lender would have to pay to settle the investigation.
.
A 1.75bn 6% perp non-call April 2022 lost over six points
in early trading, dropping to a cash price bid of 76.85 from
82.96, though it has since bounced back to 78.98, according to
Tradeweb prices. A US$1bn 6.25% perp non-call April 2020 dropped
from 83.66 to 77.9 before recovering to 80.1.
Deutsche Bank's AT1s have had a torrid time for most of 2016
on the back of investor concerns about the bank's ability to pay
coupons.
The fine will likely ramp pressure up further and increase
worries about the bank's ability to distribute money.
"We estimate that there are c.4bn of Available
Distributable Items (ADIs) to pay c.800m of Tier 1 coupons in
2017; a fine of more than 6bn would most likely lead to AT1
coupon deferrals," BNP Paribas analysts said in a note on
Friday.
Deutsche Bank will likely make a counter-offer but the fine
will create a hole in its capital base at an already tricky
time.
"At the end of 1H16 Deutsche Bank had 49bn of Common Equity
Tier 1 (CET1) capital, a CET1 ratio of 12.2% (T) and it had set
aside 5.5bn as litigation reserves," ING analysts said in a
note.
"While we don't see it likely that the bank would need to
pay the full amount, a fine as high as US$14bn could cut off
over 3-percentage points from the bank's CET1 ratio, pushing it
closer to 9%."
