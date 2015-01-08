DUESSELDORF, Germany Jan 8 Plans by the
European Central Bank to start large scale buying of European
government bonds, known as quantitative easing, must be viewed
with mixed feelings, the co-chief executive of Germany's largest
lender Deutsche Bank said on Thursday.
Quantitative easing worked in the United States but not in
Japan, Juergen Fitschen said at a reception.
The ECB is in the process of readying a programme to
purchase government bonds with new money in the hopes of jolting
Europe's economy into life and could decide to put the plan into
action as soon as on Jan. 22.
The euro area was likely to see interest rates remain at
historically low levels for some years to come, Fitschen said.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi, writing by Jonathan Gould)