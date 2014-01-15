PRESS DIGEST- New York Times business news - March 16
March 16 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
FRANKFURT Jan 15 Deutsche Bank has suspended at least one currency trader on suspicion of manipulating benchmark forex rates, a German paper reported.
German daily Die Welt, citing people familiar with the investigations, said the trader worked in New York and traded Argentine pesos.
According to sources at the bank, emails were found that led to suspicion that rates had possibly been manipulated, the paper said in a story published in its Wednesday edition. There are indications there may be further cases of possible manipulation, Die Welt added.
Deutsche Bank said it would not comment on individuals. In a statement, it said it was cooperating with investigations and would take disciplinary measures with regard to individuals if merited.
Last year, Britain's Financial Conduct Authority began a formal investigation into possible manipulation in the $5.3 trillion-a-day global FX market. The U.S. Justice Department is also engaged in an active investigation of possible manipulation of the market, the world's largest.
Benchmark foreign exchange rates, often referred to as fixes, are a cornerstone of global financial markets, used to price trillions of dollars worth of investments and deals and relied upon by companies, investors and central banks.
Deutsche Bank, Citigroup, UBS, Barclays and Royal Bank of Scotland have all said they were cooperating with regulators scrutinizing the market. Citigroup, RBS, JP Morgan and Standard Chartered have put currency traders on leave.
WASHINGTON, March 15 Wednesday's indictments in the United States of four people in a 2014 cyber attack on Yahoo Inc provides the clearest details yet on what some U.S. officials say is a symbiotic relationship between Moscow's security services and private Russian hackers.
March 15 U.S. President Donald Trump used his barnstorming strategy on Wednesday to try to build momentum for his first legislative initiative, a healthcare overhaul, by holding a massive rally in Nashville, Tennessee, reminiscent of his campaign events.