FRANKFURT Nov 15 Deutsche Bank co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen said Germany's neighbours such as France also needed to reform to lift the euro zone out of its current crisis.

"That is not easy because maybe they have not come to the realisation that they must tighten their belts too," Fitschen said at a business group dinner on Thursday in Frankfurt.

"This must work with France. That is absolutely important for Europe," he said.