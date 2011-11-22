* All options on table -Deutsche Bank

* Review excludes DWS Asia, Germany, Europe operations

* Move not part of a strategic shift -source (Adds details on fund units, U.S. fund flows, background)

FRANKFURT, Nov 22 Deutsche Bank AG (DBKGn.DE) is considering the sales of several global asset management businesses in light of new regulation, rising costs and growing competition expected to weigh down future earnings.

A strategic review will focus "on how recent regulatory changes and associated costs and changes in the competitive landscape are impacting the business and its growth prospects on a bank platform," Germany's biggest lender said on Tuesday. "All strategic options are being considered."

The review would take into account Deutsche's institutional investor business, DB Advisers; its alternative asset business RREEF; an insurance asset management business; and its DWS Investments mutual fund business in the Americas.

Not included in the review are private wealth management or Deutsche's DWS franchises in Germany, Europe and Asia, which are seen as part of the bank's retail palette.

"This is not a strategic shift," a person close to the company said.

That said, the sale comes as the world's largest banks hunker down for tougher regulatory capital rules under Basel III, which take effect in 2019. Deutsche Bank declined to comment beyond its statement.

The business has not been a major money-maker for the bank in recent years and it now lacks the scale of its biggest rivals.

Deutsche Bank manages around 516 billion euros in assets, which pales against the $3.3 trillion managed by sector leader BlackRock Inc (BLK.N) as of Sept. 30.

Deutsche's asset management operations, led by Kevin Parker, earned pretax profit of 117 million euros ($157 million) in the third quarter, mainly driven by DWS.

That opens the door for selling of DB Advisers, which has 162 billion euros of assets under management; the insurance asset management unit, 150 billion euros, and RREEF, with 46 billion euros.

DWS Investments Americas had about 42 billion euros under management.

The division has already been the focus of restructuring efforts and job cuts in the past.

Indeed, the announcement was greeted with skepticism among some U.S. employees, where the funds business has been jostled by takeovers and name changes during the past decade.

Kemper Financial, in 1996, and Scudder Stevens & Clark a year later, were acquired by Zurich Financial ZURN.VX, which then sold the combined businesses to Deutsche Bank in 2002. Six years later, DWS Scudder was rebranded as DWS Investments.

"Deutsche Bank has been looking to offload Americas asset management for quite some time now," said one U.S. employee, who was not authorized to speak about the bank's activities. "It wouldn't be the first time I got a new business card."

DWS in the United States has suffered $14.4 billion in outflows through October this year, in addition to $17.6 billion of net withdrawals last year, according to Lipper.

Deutsche is not the first financial institution to reconsider its presence in Europe's asset management industry.

Continental European asset managers, many of which are owned by banks and insurers like Italy's UniCredit (CRDI.MI) and France's Credit Agricole (CAGR.PA), have struggled to grow as fast as British or U.S. counterparts in the last decade, management consultant Casey Quirk said in a report earlier this year. [ID:nLDE75D1U6]

UniCredit, which hit investors with a 7.5 billion euro cash call this month, spent much of 2010 exploring its options for its Pioneer unit, before halting a planned sale and committing to growing the business in April this year. [ID:nN21277054]

Deutsche's review also coincides with fresh calls for Europe's largest lenders to accelerate sales of non-core assets before issuing more equity, as they strive to meet tough rules on loss-absorbing capital which come into effect next year.

Banks who continued to hoard assets such as insurance or fund management would struggle to tap financial support from crisis-weary investors, Dominic Rossi, global head of equities at Fidelity Worldwide Investment, told Reuters in a recent interview. [ID:nL6E7M94IM] ($1 = 0.7410 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould and Philipp Halstrick in Frankfurt, Sinead Cruise and Chris Vellacott in London; Additional reporting by Joseph A. Giannone in New York; Editing by Jon Loades-Carter, Gerald E. McCormick, Gary Hill)