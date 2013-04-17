BRIEF-LEG Immobilien forecasts rise in FFO I in 2017
* Says expects to generate FFO I of between eur 288 million and eur 293 million in 2017
FRANKFURT, April 17 Deutsche Bank has appointed lawyer Daniela Weber-Rey as chief governance officer and deputy global head of compliance, the bank said on Wednesday.
Weber-Rey joins the Frankfurt-based lender on June 1 from Clifford Chance, where she advised clients on corporate law, capital markets law and company acquisitions.
She has been a member of Germany's corporate governance commission since 2008.
As Chief Governance Officer, Weber-Rey will have responsibility for the oversight of corporate governance globally, including acting as adviser to the management board on the bank's governance structures and processes. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by David Goodman)
COLOMBO, March 9 The Sri Lankan rupee traded weaker on Thursday due to rising importer dollar demand and a lack of greenback sales by exporters, dealers said after the International Monetary Fund urged the country's central bank to rebuild foreign reserves while maintaining exchange rate flexibility.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned a final rating of 'BBB' to China Everbright Bank, Hong Kong Branch's long-term senior unsecured USD500 million 2.5% notes due 2020 issued under its medium-term note (MTN) programme. The notes are listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and the proceeds will be used primarily to support the Hong Kong Branch's general funding needs. The notes are issued under the Hong Kon