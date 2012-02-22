FRANKFURT Feb 22 Deutsche Bank AG Chief Executive Josef Ackermann said on Wednesday he expects private sector participation in the latest bailout for debt-stricken Greece to be "substantial", without being more specific.

Asked by journalists whether the private sector's contribution to the deal would help avert contagion of other countries in the euro zone, he said: "That's why we worked for it."

Ackermann is also chairman of bank lobby group IIF, which coordinated talks on private sector participation in the Greek deal, known as the Private Sector Initiative (PSI).

Euro zone finance ministers sealed a second bailout for debt-laden Greece on Tuesday that includes an agreement under which private sector holders of Greek debt will take losses of 53.5 percent on the nominal value of their bonds.

Asked whether that agreement was still voluntary for Greece's private sector creditors, Ackermann said: "Absolutely." (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Writing by Maria Sheahan)