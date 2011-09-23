* European banks' writedowns could be 25 pct or more

* Deutsche Bank shares extend losses, down 3 pct

FRANKFURT, Sept 23 European banks may face a bigger-than-expected hit from an internationally agreed swap arrangement on Greek government debt, Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) said on Friday.

Private sector creditors agreed in July to take a 21 percent loss on Greek bonds maturing before 2020, but the loss is more likely to be 25 percent or more, said Charlotte Jones, in charge of group controlling at Germany's biggest lender.

The July agreement was based on a Greek government bond yield of 9 percent, but the yield has grown significantly in the meantime.

"Today, there are no Greek government bonds trading below yields of 13.75 percent," Jones told Reuters.

"In the event the private sector involvement is executed with market rates remaining above 9 percent, then for every additional 1 percentage point in market rate, the net present value haircut for investors will increase by a little over 4 percentage points," Jones said.

Following the July agreement, many European banks took 21 percent writedowns on their Greek government bond portfolios.

The private sector involvement in the Greek rescue that was negotiated with the Institute of International Finance has yet to be completed.

Several sources familiar with the buyback scheme have told Reuters that fewer than 75 percent of private sector creditors have signalled they would participate, far less than the 90 percent target set by Greece. (Reporting by Kathrin Jones and Jonathan Gould)