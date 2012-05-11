* Talks narrowed to alternative asset management unit
* Guggenheim had offered to buy ops for 1.4 bln euros-source
* DB pulled offer of 800 mln euro revenue guarantee-source
* DB denies guarantee, price were reasons for breakdown
* DB to evaluate other businesses it had hoped to sell
By Paritosh Bansal and Kathrin Jones
NEW YORK/FRANKFURT, May 11 Guggenheim
Partners' talks to buy a full range of asset management
businesses from Deutsche Bank for 1.4 billion euros
($1.81 billion) have fallen apart after the German lender
withdrew an offer to guarantee the unit's revenue, a source
familiar with the situation said.
Deutsche Bank initially declined to comment on the reasons
for the breakdown in talks, but later on Friday denied that the
guarantee or price were the reasons.
Deutsche and Guggenheim had been in exclusive talks since
February on the sale of a clutch of asset management businesses,
which the German lender is selling in light of new regulation,
rising costs and growing competition that is expected to weigh
on future earnings.
Germany's biggest lender said negotiations would now focus
solely on the possible sale of RREEF, Deutsche's global
alternative asset management business. Deutsche said it would
also continue to evaluate these businesses and was committed to
maintaining the stability of its investment teams and client
service in the meantime.
But new details of negotiations with Guggenheim show that
the lender has had a hard time selling the businesses. The
guarantees that were being offered to Guggenheim also show that
the German lender is keen to sell the business, which could make
it harder to obtain the price it wants.
When Deutsche and Guggenheim entered into the exclusivity
agreement, the German lender agreed to a deal structure where it
would guarantee any shortfalls in revenue up to 800 million
euros for five years, off a revenue baseline of 1.2 billion
euros, the source said.
Guggenheim asked for the guarantee in part because it feared
client attrition from some businesses in the United States, the
source added.
But Deutsche may have misjudged the impact such a guarantee
would have on how it would be able to treat a gain from the sale
of the business. Initially the lender believed the sale would
still add to its capital, but two weeks ago the lender told
Guggenheim it realized it would not and the guarantee was off
the table, the source said.
The move prompted Guggenheim to lower the price it had
offered for the business, according to the source, who added
that it was unclear if Guggenheim and Deutsche will be able to
reach a deal even for RREEF.
In a statement later on Friday, a Deutsche Bank spokeswoman
said, "The characterization around the guarantee and price
reduction is incorrect."
The RREEF business has around 47 billion euros ($61 billion)
in assets under management, making it only around one-tenth the
size of the businesses Deutsche had put up for sale.
New York based-Guggenheim, a privately held financial
services firm that oversees more than $125 billion, declined to
comment.
Deutsche had said in November it was considering selling
several global asset management businesses. The businesses that
Deutsche put up for sale had not been major money-makers for the
bank in recent years and they lack the heft of rivals in asset
management, where scale counts.
Sources close to the sale process told Reuters in early
February that Deutsche had wanted to sell the operations as one
unit, possibly fetching around 1.5 billion euros, and that
interested parties other than Guggenheim had been interested
only in specific pieces of the business.
The short list of potential bidders had included Ameriprise
Financial, Macquarie and State Street,
the sources said at the time.
Deutsche Bank said in a statement early on Friday, "The bank
and Guggenheim Partners mutually agreed to end exclusive
negotiations about a potential sale of DWS Americas, the mutual
fund business in the Americas; DB Advisors, the global
institutional asset management business; and Deutsche Insurance
Asset Management, the global insurance asset management
business."
Not included in Deutsche's sale plan are private wealth
management or Deutsche's DWS franchises in Germany, Europe and
Asia, which are seen as part of the bank's retail palette.
(1 euro = $1.29)
