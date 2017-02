BERLIN Oct 20 Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) designated co-CEO Juergen Fitschen said on Thursday that it was clear that a 21 percent "haircut" on Greek sovereign debt will be insufficient.

Politicians, including German Finance Minister Wolfgang Schaeuble have asked private creditors to Greece to accept steeper writedowns on their holdings than the 21-percent losses agreed last July. (Reporting by Gernot Heller; Writing by Maria Sheahan)