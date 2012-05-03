(Corrects first name of Heaton's twin brother to David, not
By Jed Horowitz
NEW YORK, May 3 Eric Heaton, a veteran
investment banker who has worked on some of the banking
industry's largest merger deals, has left Deutsche Bank
to join Morgan Stanley, according to people
familiar with his plans.
Heaton, head of Deutsche's North American financial
institutions group, resigned on Monday, said an assistant who
answered his phone. Heaton did not immediately return a call for
comment and representatives of Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank
declined comment.
Heaton will be making a career shift, taking a senior
position in Morgan Stanley's burgeoning wealth management group,
the people said. He and Greg Fleming, head of the bank's wealth
management and asset management divisions, worked together at
Merrill Lynch for more than 15 years prior to the investment
bank's 2009 sale to Bank of America Corp.
Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman, who once ran
Merrill's retail brokerage business, has made a big bet on
selling investment services to wealthy individuals by buying a
majority stake in Citigroup's Smith Barney business with
an option to acquire the whole firm by May 2014.
The venture, the world's largest securities broker with
about 17,000 financial advisers, has stumbled in meeting
cost-savings and profitability goals because of problems
integrating three different technology platforms and generally
sluggish stock trading by individual investors.
"The retail business is more than a year behind on its
scheduled expense reduction, so Greg Fleming is bringing in a
trusted lieutenant to run his SWAT team," said Brad Hintz, an
analyst at Sanford Bernstein. "It's a good solid management
approach, but he has to be careful to play down the Merrill
angle. Brokers won't like if the firm is being run like an
occupied France."
Heaton led a team of 12 financial company investment
bankers, including two of his brothers, who jumped from Bank of
America Merrill Lynch in February 2009 to Deutsche Bank. His
twin, David, who specializes in asset management deals, left
Deutsche in 2010 to join Morgan Stanley. Seth Heaton, who works
on specialty finance and real estate investment trust deals,
remains at Deutsche Bank.
Eric Heaton and his team advised Dutch bank ING on
the $9 billion sale of its online U.S. bank to Capital One, this
year's biggest banking deal in a very weak climate for M&A
transactions.
In addition to working on large banking deals at Merrill,
Heaton served as treasurer of the investment bank when it was
furiously seeking funding during the financial crisis of 2008.
Merrill sued Heaton and Deutsche Bank in 2009, alleging that
the banker breached his contract by leaving without giving six
months' notice. "The investment banking group lured away by
Deutsche Bank generated tens of millions of dollars in annual
revenues," Merrill claimed in a lawsuit filed in New York State
Supreme Court in 2009.
The suit was discontinued in 2010, and the banks declined to
discuss what settlement terms they may have reached.
Heaton's move was reported earlier by Bloomberg News.
(Reporting By Jed Horowitz; editing by Matthew Lewis)