March 20 Deutsche Bank AG's head of corporate and investment banking in Asia-Pacific, Loh Boon Chye, is leaving the bank according to two sources familiar with the matter.

In a memo from Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain read by one of the sources to Reuters, Jain praised Boon Chye's "17 years of distinguished service" and said the Singaporean banker, credited as the architect of the firm's markets business in Asia, would chair a working group tasked with managing the firm's leadership transition in the region.

A spokesman for the bank declined to comment.

Boon Chye's resignation follows the departure of Asia-Pacific Chief Executive Rob Rankin, who has been promoted to a London role as co-head of corporate banking and securities.

Rankin's job goes to Deutsche India Chief Executive Gunit Chadha, and Alan Cloete, head of global finance and foreign exchange.

Deutsche Bank has yet to confirm a successor for Boon Chye. (Reporting By Lawrence White in HONG KONG; Editing by Chris Lewis)