By Philipp Halstrick

FRANKFURT, Sept 2 A recent sharpening of the euro zone debt crisis is denting revenues at Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE), ratcheting up the pressure on Germany's largest lender to cut costs, several people familiar with the matter said.

Should the European economy slip into recession in the coming months, it could force Deutsche Bank's designated co-Chief Executive Anshu Jain to make sacrifices in the investment banking business he heads, sources close to Deutsche said on Friday.

"However, there is no such cost-cutting plan up to now, not even one on the back burner," one of the people said.

This contrasts with many of Deutsche Bank's rivals, including Barclays , HSBC , Goldman Sachs , Credit Suisse and UBS , which have all unveiled plans to slash thousands of jobs in recent weeks.

Daily Financial Times Deutschland earlier reported Germany's flagship lender might implement a savings programme in 2012 that could trim 1-2 billion euros ($1.4-2.9 billion) of costs per year if the economy worsens in the coming months.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman told Reuters that the bank aimed to increase its market share and declined to comment further.

Deutsche Bank's shares were down 4.8 percent at 26.34 euros by 1028 GMT on Friday, underperforming a 2.9 percent decline in the STOXX 600 European banking index .

Traders said a New York Times report saying that the agency that oversees U.S. mortgage markets is preparing to file suit against more than a dozen big banks, including Deutsche Bank, had contributed to the share price decline.

RISING PRESSURE

Pressure from the economic slowdown and debt crisis has been compounded by banks' own pay policies and tougher new regulations governing bonuses.

A big hike in salaries over the last 12 months aimed at softening the blow of bonus rules has left banks with an inflexible cost base they now need to cut -- in many cases through job cuts -- to offset shrinking revenues.

Deutsche Bank has already said that reaching its goal of 6.4 billion euros in pretax profit for this year was becoming more difficult and required a quick and sustained resolution of the European sovereign debt crisis.

The lender has put a programme in place to shave 1 billion euros off costs by reducing inefficiencies, while Jain's investment banking business intends to save a further 500 million this year by more closely linking various investment banking segments.

In addition, Deutsche did not hire as aggressively as some rivals as the financial sector rebounded from the financial crisis.

"There is currently nothing planned beyond the already announced cost-cutting effort," a second person close to the bank said on Friday.

But analysts say Deutsche cannot escape the broader market trend forever.

"If business worsens for another couple of months, job cuts will come swiftly in investment banking," Fairesearch analyst Dieter Hein said. ($1 = 0.702 Euros) (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Jonathan Gould and Maria Sheahan)