By Jonathan Gould
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Nov 23 Deutsche Bank's
surprise decision to offload large chunks of its
asset management business could be a hard sell into a crowded
field.
The tidying-up of units with poor profitability could dispel
concerns Chief Executive Josef Ackermann might be a lame duck
until he hands over to co-helmsmen Juergen Fitschen and Anshu
Jain next June.
But the parts up for grabs may not fly off the shelf,
particularly as Deutsche is holding on to the tastiest morsels,
such as private wealth management and the DWS franchises in
Germany, Europe and Asia.
"A sale won't earn the bank a fortune," Merck Finck analyst
Konrad Becker said.
Germany's biggest lender is not under pressure to make a
quick sale, unlike competitors such as Commerzbank,
which is slashing assets to bolster its capital buffers as
demanded by the European Union's banking watchdog.
Asset management, unlike investment banking, is not an
intensive user of regulatory capital and Deutsche's business,
now led by Kevin Parker, has already seen years of restructuring
and job cuts, without yielding the desired results.
"It's really more about lightening the load," said one
person close to Deutsche.
The division's pretax profit was 300 million euros ($405
million) in the first nine months of this year, accounting for
only 5 percent of group profit.
"If you don't reach a critical mass in asset management, the
cost pressure gets you," said a banker who asked not to be
named, adding that Deutsche, faced with the choice of bulking up
or slimming down, chose the latter.
Deutsche's review includes its institutional investor
business, DB Advisors; its alternative asset business RREEF; an
insurance asset management business; and its DWS Investments
mutual fund business in the Americas.
Deutsche announced the review late on Monday. On Tuesday,
the bank's shares were up 0.1 percent at 24.80 euros by 1539
GMT, outpacing a 1.1 percent decline in the the the STOXX Europe
600 banking index.
SHRINK TO GLORY
The units potentially for sale have combined assets under
management of nearly 400 billion euros, and Becker estimated
that if Deutsche managed to sell everything at the current
prevailing price, it would garner 4 billion euros at the most.
But prices could be pressured by the flood of other assets
expected to come to market in the near term.
Analysts at JP Morgan calculate that Europe's 24 biggest
banks plan to sell around 1.4 trillion euros worth of
risk-weighted assets, half of it by the end of next year.
Other banks are also wrestling with the choice of either
selling their asset management units straight away, or making
them more competitive, with a view to keeping them or selling
them for a higher price later, said Ben Phillips, a Boston-based
partner with Casey Quirk, a management consulting firm.
"This is one of the bigger decision banks will make in the
coming year," Phillips said.
The uncertain financial environment is already weighing on
possible buyers.
Italy's UniCredit pulled the sale of its asset
management business Pioneer earlier this year, and Deutsche
itself has been trying for months to sell private bank affiliate
BHF.
Analysts said there is still scope for cherry-picking, with
Deutsche's DWS asset management business in the United States
seen as potentially of interest to bigger players, such as
sector leader Blackrock Inc, for example.
Aberdeen Asset Management and JP Morgan may
show interest in buying some assets, industry observers said.
Swiss asset manager GAM, with 106 billion Swiss
francs ($116 billion) under management, said it is on the
lookout for acquisitions and had mulled buying a chunk of
Pioneer.
"It has to make strict sense, and the valuation must be
appropriate," said GAM spokesman Thomas Schneckenburger.
However, a manager at a competitor fund business sounded a
sceptical note on the Deutsche assets for sale.
"No one would take on such a big package, the integration
effort would be enormous," said the manager, who declined to be
named, adding that a flotation of the asset management
activities could also be an option for Deutsche.
The review and eventual sale of the asset management
businesses is expected to keep busy Deutsche's new co-chief
executives, Germany head Fitschen and investment banking chief
Jain, well after the departure of Ackermann at the end of May.
($1 = 0.7410 euros)
($1 = 0.9145 Swiss francs)
