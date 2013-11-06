FRANKFURT Nov 6 German prosecutors have widened an investigation of Deutsche Bank's co-chief executive Juergen Fitschen to include the bank itself. Germany's flagship lender faces a list of legal and regulatory problems that is rapidly growing longer and more costly.

Deutsche has already set aside 4.1 billion euros ($5.5 billion) in legal provisions and investors worry that its management may be too caught up with the legal problems to focus on restructuring the bank.

Below is a list of the main legal or regulatory cases:

LIBOR - Nov. 5, 2013 - EU antitrust regulators are set to fine six global banks including Deutsche for suspected rigging of benchmark euro zone interest rates, a person familiar with the matter said. Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

KIRCH - Nov. 4 - The decade-old case led by heirs of the Kirch media empire continues to haunt Deutsche Bank, with co-CEO Juergen Fitschen named a suspect in an investigation led by the Munich prosecutor. The bank and its officers deny any role in the downfall of the Kirch group. Last year, a Munich judge said Kirch had suffered damages of between 120 million and 1.5 billion euros.

LIBOR - Oct. 31 - U.S. government-controlled mortgage company Fannie Mae sued nine banks including Deutsche, accusing them of colluding to manipulate interest rates and seeking more than $800 million of damages. Deutsche has declined to comment on the case.

MORTGAGE-BACKED SECURITIES- Oct. 29 - Deutsche Bank has received subpoenas from authorities in the United States concerning its activities in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), collateralised debt obligations, other asset-backed securities, commercial paper and credit derivatives. Deutsche Bank has said it is cooperating fully. The lion's share of 1.2 billion euros set aside in the third quarter to cover legal costs relate to RMBS.

CURRENCIES - Oct. 29 - Deutsche Bank has been queried by regulators investigating possible manipulation of benchmark rates in the $5 trillion-a-day foreign exchange market. The bank has said it is cooperating with the investigation, which involves authorities in the United States, Switzerland and Britain.

DERIVATIVES - July - EU watchdogs charged 13 top investment banks including Deutsche with blocking exchanges' access to the lucrative credit derivatives market. The lack of transparency on OTC products has been a target of regulators following the 2007-2009 crisis.

MORTGAGE-REPURCHASE DEMANDS - March - Deutsche and other European banks face demands to repurchase mortgage-backed securities. Clients who bought the securities say they were misled about the quality of the assets, which rapidly lost value after the U.S. mortgage market collapsed between 2006 and 2009.

Deutsche said in September it faced $6.3 billion in repurchase demands and that it had made provisions of $565 million against them. Analysts estimate Deutsche may eventually need to pay over $2 billion.

MPS - February - Banca Monte Dei Paschi Di Siena launched civil proceedings in Italy against Deutsche Bank alleging that it fraudulently or negligently assisted former MPS senior management in accounting fraud. MPS has claimed at least 500 million euros in damages, according to Deutsche Bank's quarterly statement.

CARBON TRADING - Dec. 2012 - Prosecutors were investigating 25 Deutsche Bank staff, including Fitschen, on suspicion of tax evasion, money laundering and obstruction of justice, and searched the headquarters and private homes in Berlin, Duesseldorf and Frankfurt. Around 500 police and tax inspectors raided Deutsche Bank, arresting five staff for several days in an inquiry linked to a tax scam involving the trading of carbon permits. Deutsche Bank said then it was cooperating fully with the authorities. ($1 = 0.7421 euros) (Reporting By Thomas Atkins)