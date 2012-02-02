Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
Feb 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
FRANKFURT Feb 2 Deutsche Bank posted a fourth-quarter pretax loss after investment banking suffered from the sovereign debt crisis, as Josef Ackermann delivers his final earnings as chief executive on Thursday.
Deutsche Bank's pretax loss of 351 million euros ($463.25 million) compared to a 707 million euros pretax profit in the year-earlier quarter and was well below the 1.05 billion euro profit forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)
MILAN, Feb 24 Italy's biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo abandoned plans to join forces with the country's largest insurer Assicurazioni Generali on Friday, saying a tie-up would not create value for its shareholders.
* Regency Centers stockholders approve proposed merger with Equity One