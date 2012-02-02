FRANKFURT Feb 2 Deutsche Bank posted a fourth-quarter pretax loss after investment banking suffered from the sovereign debt crisis, as Josef Ackermann delivers his final earnings as chief executive on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank's pretax loss of 351 million euros ($463.25 million) compared to a 707 million euros pretax profit in the year-earlier quarter and was well below the 1.05 billion euro profit forecast in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages. ($1 = 0.7577 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)