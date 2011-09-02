FRANKFURT, Sept 2 Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) currently has no plans for a fresh cost-cutting programme that goes beyond what it has already announced, several people familiar with the matter said.

Daily Financial Times Deutschland earlier reported Germany's flagship lender may implement a savings programme in 2012 that could trim 1-2 billion euros ($1.4-2.9 billion) of costs per year if the economy worsens in coming months.

A Deutsche Bank spokesman told Reuters that the bank aimed to increase its market share, declining to comment further.($1 = 0.702 Euros) (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Maria Sheahan)