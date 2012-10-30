FRANKFURT Oct 30 Deutsche Bank's third-quarter pretax profit rose to 1.1 billion euros ($1.42 billion) on Tuesday, as sales and trading at the investment bank jumped by 67 percent on the year.

In late September, Jain told investors the bank had seen a "very solid" performance in the third quarter.

Deutsche Bank was expected to report its third-quarter pretax profit rose 13 percent to 1.06 billion euros, the average of nine estimates in a Reuters poll of banks and brokerages showed.