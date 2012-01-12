FRANKFURT Jan 12 Deutsche Bank has picked around 12 bidders to conduct due diligence on its asset management division, which the German bank expects could fetch more than 2 billion euros ($2.54 billion), two sources familiar with the process said on Thursday.

Binding offers are expected by mid to late February, the sources said.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

($1 = 0.7882 euros) (Reporting By Philipp Halstrick and Kathrin Jones; writing by Edward Taylor)