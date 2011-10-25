FRANKFURT Oct 25 Deutsche Bank's (DBKGn.DE) third-quarter pretax profit beat analyst expectations as classic banking and business with retail clients helped offset a slump in investment banking.

Weaker market activity forced Germany's flagship lender to drop ambitious full-year targets earlier this month and announce 500 job cuts.

Deutsche Bank said on Tuesday its third-quarter pretax profit came to 0.9 billion euros ($1.2 billion). A Reuters poll had forecast a figure of 572 million euros, compared with a year-earlier loss of 1.05 billion euros.

Pretax profit from the corporate and investment bank fell to 329 million euros in the third quarter, compared with 1.3 billion euros in the year-earlier period, mirroring a trend among investment bank peers. ($1 = 0.720 Euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)