FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Bank's first-quarter pretax profit fell to 1.9 billion euros ($2.50 billion), below forecasts hurt by weaker trading and one-off charges.

Pre-tax profit came in below the 3 billion euros in the year-earlier period and the 2.4 billion euro pre-tax profit forecast in a Reuters poll.

Pretax profit at the corporate banking and securities division, traditionally Deutsche's main profit driver, fell to 1.7 billion euros in the quarter, down from 2.3 billion euros in the year-earlier period. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)