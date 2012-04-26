FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Bank's
first-quarter pretax profit fell to 1.9 billion euros ($2.50
billion), below forecasts hurt by weaker trading and one-off
charges.
Pre-tax profit came in below the 3 billion euros in the
year-earlier period and the 2.4 billion euro pre-tax profit
forecast in a Reuters poll.
Pretax profit at the corporate banking and securities
division, traditionally Deutsche's main profit driver, fell to
1.7 billion euros in the quarter, down from 2.3 billion euros in
the year-earlier period.
($1 = 0.7585 euros)
