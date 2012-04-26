UniCredit estimates share issue costs at up to 500 mln euros
MILAN, Feb 3 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit estimated on Friday a 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share offer it will launch on Monday would cost it up to 500 million euros.
(Repeats to attach to alerts)
FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Bank's first-quarter pretax profit fell to 1.9 billion euros ($2.50 billion), below forecasts hurt by weaker trading and one-off charges.
Pre-tax profit came in below the 3 billion euros in the year-earlier period and the 2.4 billion euro pre-tax profit forecast in a Reuters poll.
Pretax profit at the corporate banking and securities division, traditionally Deutsche's main profit driver, fell to 1.7 billion euros in the quarter, down from 2.3 billion euros in the year-earlier period. ($1 = 0.7585 euros) (Reporting By Edward Taylor)
MILAN, Feb 3 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit estimated on Friday a 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share offer it will launch on Monday would cost it up to 500 million euros.
NEW YORK, Feb 3 Surveys regularly find that Americans have no idea what a 529 college savings plan is, so a little tinkering under the hood is definitely needed.
WASHINGTON, Feb 3 The Federal Reserve on Friday asked the largest U.S. banks to measure how they would fare in a global recession with a high jobless rate as the central bank outlined the terms for its 'stress test' of the largest U.S. lenders.