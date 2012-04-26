FRANKFURT, April 26 Deutsche Bank's
Chief Financial Officer said Germany's largest lender had seen
lower client activity in the second quarter, in a sign that a
boost given to markets by the European Central Bank earlier this
year may be wearing off.
Speaking to analysts about first quarter earnings released
on Thursday, Stefan Krause said: "We do see lower activity level
as we started into the second quarter. The environment has
changed into more uncertainty and therefore I'd see that a
slowdown has occurred."
Markets and financial stocks jumped in February after the
European Central Bank injected billions of euros worth of
liquidity as part of a so-called long term refinancing operation
(LTRO).
Deutsche Bank had taken only a small amount during the LTRO,
Krause told analysts.
"We only took a small amount from that support for some of
our corporate and retail business in continental Europe," Krause
said, adding this was to close a funding gap to the head office.
(Reporting By Arno Schuetze and Edward Taylor)