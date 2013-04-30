FRANKFURT, April 30 Deutsche Bank said it will run lower levels of risk in an environment susceptible to political and macroeconomic uncertainty, adding that the lender also expects lawsuits to continue.

"Whilst we have resolved a number of important legal matters and made progress on others, we expect the litigation environment to continue to be challenging," the bank said in its quarterly report.

The bank further said it had cut 381 full-time staff positions in the first quarter. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; editing by Harro ten Wolde)