BRIEF-China Jinmao says in February group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 bln
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 30 Deutsche Bank said it will run lower levels of risk in an environment susceptible to political and macroeconomic uncertainty, adding that the lender also expects lawsuits to continue.
"Whilst we have resolved a number of important legal matters and made progress on others, we expect the litigation environment to continue to be challenging," the bank said in its quarterly report.
The bank further said it had cut 381 full-time staff positions in the first quarter. (Reporting By Edward Taylor; editing by Harro ten Wolde)
* In February 2017, group achieved property contracted sales of rmb2.08 billion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
March 7 Australian shares recouped early losses on Tuesday as gains in financials and healthcare stocks offset a heavy selloff in materials and as investors awaited a central bank policy decision.
LONDON, March 6 Hedge funds have trimmed their bullish position in crude oil by the largest amount since OPEC announced its decision to cut output in November.