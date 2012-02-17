FRANKFURT Feb 17 Deutsche Bank is working toward an out-of-court settlement with Loreley Financing, an investment vehicle used by German bank IKB to invest in securitised packages of debt called collateralised debt obligations, two people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Deutsche Bank created CDOs between 2002 and 2007 containing sub-prime loans which eventually turned sour, resulting in massive losses for investors including Loreley, IKB and for IKB's majority shareholder KfW.

Loreley sued after it bought almost $440 million euros worth of CDOs shortly before the sub-prime mortgage market collapsed.

Deutsche Bank and IKB declined to comment.

German newspaper Die Welt also said earlier on Friday that Deutsche Bank was seeking an out-of-court settlement with IKB.

Deutsche Bank has recently sped up its efforts to resolve long-running legal battles before Chief Executive Josef Ackermann hands the reins of Germany's flagship bank to investment banker Anshu Jain and Germany chief Juergen Fitschen in May.

Loreley has alleged that Deutsche knew about the poor quality of sub-prime debt. Loreley has also sued Credit Suisse , Citigroup and JPMorgan. (Reporting By Edward Taylor and Philipp Halstrick; Editing by Greg Mahlich)