FRANKFURT Feb 17 Deutsche Bank
is working toward an out-of-court settlement with Loreley
Financing, an investment vehicle used by German bank IKB
to invest in securitised packages of debt called
collateralised debt obligations, two people familiar with the
matter said on Friday.
Deutsche Bank created CDOs between 2002 and 2007 containing
sub-prime loans which eventually turned sour, resulting in
massive losses for investors including Loreley, IKB and for
IKB's majority shareholder KfW.
Loreley sued after it bought almost $440 million euros worth
of CDOs shortly before the sub-prime mortgage market collapsed.
Deutsche Bank and IKB declined to comment.
German newspaper Die Welt also said earlier on Friday that
Deutsche Bank was seeking an out-of-court settlement with IKB.
Deutsche Bank has recently sped up its efforts to resolve
long-running legal battles before Chief Executive Josef
Ackermann hands the reins of Germany's flagship bank to
investment banker Anshu Jain and Germany chief Juergen Fitschen
in May.
Loreley has alleged that Deutsche knew about the poor
quality of sub-prime debt. Loreley has also sued Credit Suisse
, Citigroup and JPMorgan.
