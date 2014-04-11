UPDATE 2-NYSE Arca to review closing prices, trading to resume Tuesday
NEW YORK, March 20 NYSE Arca said on Monday it was reviewing its closing prices, after a separate technical issue prevented some symbols from completing a closing auction.
MUMBAI, April 11 Deutsche Bank AG has hired senior Credit Suisse Group AG investment banker, Rahul Chawla, to head its structured finance business in India, two sources with direct knowledge of the development said.
Mumbai-based Chawla, who as the head of Credit Suisse' global market solutions group in India was in charge of equity and debt capital market transactions and structured finance deals, had joined the Swiss bank in 2007 from Deutsche Bank.
The sources declined to be named as the information is not public yet. Chawla could not be reach for comment by Reuters. A spokesman for Deutsche Bank in India declined to comment, while Credit Suisse did not respond to request for comment. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Sunil Nair)
SYDNEY, March 21 Virgin Australia Holdings Ltd , the country's No. 2 airline, said it would run five return flights a week between the city of Melbourne and Hong Kong, making good on previously disclosed plans to tap the lucrative Chinese travel market.
