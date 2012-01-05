SINGAPORE Jan 5 Deutsche Bank
has hired three former Bank of America Merrill Lynch
bankers to boost its corporate finance business in Indonesia,
the bank said on Thursday.
Deutsche hired Indira Citrarini to become the head of
corporate finance for Indonesia along with Siantoro Goeyardi and
Kusnadi Pradinata who join as director and vice president
respectively.
The bank said the appointments are effective immediately.
The appointments come as foreign banks are boosting their
presence in Southeast Asia's largest economy to tap into the
strong economic growth outlook as weakness in the United States
and Europe hurts business.
(Reporting by Saeed Azhar)