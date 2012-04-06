FRANKFURT, April 6 Deutsche Bank
denied a report that it plans to cut thousands of jobs.
"There are no such plans," a spokesman for Germany's biggest
lender said on Friday.
German weekly magazine Der Spiegel earlier reported that
about 15 percent of the bank's 35,000 jobs could be cut in the
areas of infrastructure and regional management.
In February the bank reported a quarterly loss of 351
million euros ($463 million) after packing in 1.2 billion euros
worth of one-off charges into the fourth quarter.
