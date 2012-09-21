FRANKFURT, Sept 21 Deutsche Bank denied on Friday a newspaper report that thousands of jobs could be cut in Germany, a spokesman said.

"This figure has been fabricated. There are no job cuts planned above those that have already been discussed with the works council," the spokesman said.

Financial sources told Reuters the bank is in talks with German labour leaders regarding the reduction of over 500 jobs in Germany. (Reporting by Phillip Halstrick, writing by Christiaan Hetzner)