FRANKFURT, July 19 Deutsche Bank is planning to cut 1,000 investment banking jobs in response to tough conditions in capital markets, German newspaper Handelsblatt reported on Thursday.

The jobs cuts are independent of a new strategy being planned by new co-chiefs Anshu Jain and Juergen Fitschen and due to be presented in September, the paper said, citing financial sources.

A spokesman for the German bank declined to comment on the report. (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Dan Lalor)