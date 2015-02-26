FRANKFURT Feb 26 Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen and four former board members will stand trial in Munich on suspicion of having provided false testimony during the Kirch trial, German weekly magazine Der Spiegel said on Thursday.

Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment.

The presiding judge at the Munich court, Peter Noll, has allowed the case to go forward, Der Spiegel said, citing unnamed sources.

The Munich court was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Edward Taylor)