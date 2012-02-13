* Deutsche Bank, Kirch heirs near deal
* Basis for settlement is 775 million euros proposal
* Deutsche accelerates settlements before handover
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 Deutsche Bank
is nearing an agreement to settle a legal dispute with the
family of late media mogul Leo Kirch, ending one of Germany's
most bitter and drawn-out corporate disputes, two people
familiar with the matter said.
Kirch, who died aged 84 last year, sought for years to
recoup about 2 billion euros ($2.64 billion) in damages from
Deutsche Bank and former Chairman Rolf Breuer for allegedly
causing the downfall of his media empire Kirch Group.
Kirch said Breuer triggered Kirch Group's downfall by
questioning the creditworthiness of his media empire in a 2002
Bloomberg Television interview.
Deutsche Bank representatives and heirs to Kirch have
reached an agreement in principle, sources told Reuters on
Monday.
They said the proposal, which has yet to be signed off by
Deutsche Bank's management board, is based on a proposal from a
German judge that Deutsche Bank pay heirs to the Kirch empire
around 775 million euros ($1.02 billion).
Manager Magazin was first to report that a deal was near.
Deutsche Bank has recently sped up court settlements and
revaluations before Chief Executive Josef Ackermann hands the
reins of Germany's flagship bank to investment banker Anshu Jain
and Germany chief Juergen Fitschen in May.
Munich prosecutors in November searched Deutsche Bank
offices in connection with testimony made by Ackermann in the
Kirch case.
Ackermann and supervisory board Chairman Clemens Boersig
both appeared as witnesses in 2011 as the court tried to
establish whether Deutsche Bank had made an effort to seek a
mandate to restructure Kirch's stricken media empire after it
fell on hard times in 2002.
($1 = 0.7582 euros)
(Reporting by Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Jodie Ginsberg)