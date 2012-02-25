* Opposition against deal growing in bank-sources

* Bank needs a few more weeks to examine deal-company sources

* Ackermann abstains from board discussions on deal-company sources (Adds detail on Ackermann, paragraph 11)

FRANKFURT, Feb 25 A deal to secure an 800 million euro payment from Deutsche Bank to settle its long drawn-out case with the family of late media mogul Leo Kirch appears to be fading, threatening to delay an end to one of Germany's most bitter corporate disputes, according to several sources familiar with the matter.

Kirch, who died aged 84 last year, sought for years to recoup about 2 billion euros ($2.64 billion) in damages from Deutsche Bank and former Chairman Rolf Breuer for allegedly causing the downfall of his media empire Kirch Group.

Kirch said Breuer triggered Kirch Group's downfall by questioning the creditworthiness of his media empire in a 2002 Bloomberg Television interview.

Sources told Reuters last week that Deutsche Bank representatives and heirs to Kirch have reached an agreement in principle, and the bank's management board needed to approve the deal.

But sources familiar with the matter late on Friday said the number of those in the bank who were against the deal was increasing.

"A few are attempting to block the deal," one source told Reuters, while another noted a few legal advisers had doubts whether such an expensive settlement would be upheld if bank's shareholders were to mount a legal challenge against the deal.

Banking sources said the bank was still studying the agreement and that could take a few more weeks.

"The result is still open," a bank source said.

EXEUTIVE LIABILITY

In the case of the bank paying the settlement, Breuer would have to shoulder a part of it, the sources said.

They said the bank has been in talks with financial institutions handling the executive liability insurance cover for its managers, including the Zurich Financial Services , whose Board of Directors Vice-Chairman is Deutsche Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann.

Ackermann has been present during the bank's board deliberations on the Kirch issue but has refrained from participating in the discussions and is expected to abstain from voting to avoid conflicts of interest, they added.

Ackermann is due to hand the reins of Germany's flagship bank to investment banker Anshu Jain and Germany chief Juergen Fitschen during the annual shareholders meeting at the end of May.

Both Deutsche Bank and a spokeswoman for the Kirch family declined comment.

German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, citing sources, said on Saturday that a Deutsche Bank approval to pay 812 million euros to the Kirch family would be "almost impossible", adding there were many in the bank who are harbouring reservations against such a settlement.

Another German daily, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, said on Saturday, citing all parties concerned, that the settlement would be delayed by two to four weeks.

"The bank will not agree at all to these conditions," Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cited one person involved in the case.

(Reporting By Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Marilyn Gerlach, editing by William Hardy.)