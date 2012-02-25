* Opposition against deal growing in bank-sources
FRANKFURT, Feb 25 A deal to secure an 800
million euro payment from Deutsche Bank to settle its
long drawn-out case with the family of late media mogul Leo
Kirch appears to be fading, threatening to delay an end to one
of Germany's most bitter corporate disputes, according to
several sources familiar with the matter.
Kirch, who died aged 84 last year, sought for years to
recoup about 2 billion euros ($2.64 billion) in damages from
Deutsche Bank and former Chairman Rolf Breuer for allegedly
causing the downfall of his media empire Kirch Group.
Kirch said Breuer triggered Kirch Group's downfall by
questioning the creditworthiness of his media empire in a 2002
Bloomberg Television interview.
Sources told Reuters last week that Deutsche Bank
representatives and heirs to Kirch have reached an agreement in
principle, and the bank's management board needed to approve the
deal.
But sources familiar with the matter late on Friday said the
number of those in the bank who were against the deal was
increasing.
"A few are attempting to block the deal," one source told
Reuters, while another noted a few legal advisers had doubts
whether such an expensive settlement would be upheld if bank's
shareholders were to mount a legal challenge against the deal.
Banking sources said the bank was still studying the
agreement and that could take a few more weeks.
"The result is still open," a bank source said.
EXEUTIVE LIABILITY
In the case of the bank paying the settlement, Breuer would
have to shoulder a part of it, the sources said.
They said the bank has been in talks with financial
institutions handling the executive liability insurance cover
for its managers, including the Zurich Financial Services
, whose Board of Directors Vice-Chairman is Deutsche
Bank Chief Executive Josef Ackermann.
Ackermann has been present during the bank's board
deliberations on the Kirch issue but has refrained from
participating in the discussions and is expected to abstain from
voting to avoid conflicts of interest, they added.
Ackermann is due to hand the reins of Germany's flagship
bank to investment banker Anshu Jain and Germany chief Juergen
Fitschen during the annual shareholders meeting at the end of
May.
Both Deutsche Bank and a spokeswoman for the Kirch family
declined comment.
German newspaper Sueddeutsche Zeitung, citing sources, said
on Saturday that a Deutsche Bank approval to pay 812 million
euros to the Kirch family would be "almost impossible", adding
there were many in the bank who are harbouring reservations
against such a settlement.
Another German daily, Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, said
on Saturday, citing all parties concerned, that the settlement
would be delayed by two to four weeks.
"The bank will not agree at all to these conditions,"
Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cited one person involved in the
case.
