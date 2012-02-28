FRANKFURT Feb 28 Deutsche Bank confirmed for the first time that its in-house counsel held talks to settle a drawn-out legal dispute with the family of late media mogul Leo Kirch, one of Germany's most bitter corporate disputes.

"The management of Deutsche Bank was of course informed about the talks beforehand," a spokesman for Deutsche Bank told Reuters on Tuesday.

Several people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week that prospects for a deal to settle the case for 800 million euros ($1.07 billion) appeared to be fading.

Kirch, who died aged 84 last year, sought for years to recoup about 2 billion euros ($2.64 billion) in damages from Deutsche Bank and former Chairman Rolf Breuer for allegedly causing the downfall of his media empire Kirch Group.

Kirch said Breuer triggered Kirch Group's downfall by questioning the creditworthiness of his media empire in a 2002 Bloomberg Television interview. ($1 = 0.7466 euros) (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)