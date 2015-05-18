MUNICH May 18 Deutsche Bank co-CEO
Juergen Fitschen rejected prosecutors' accusations that he gave
misleading evidence in connection with the 2002 collapse of the
Kirch media empire.
Fitschen, 66, has vowed to fight the criminal allegations,
which follow a civil suit brought by heirs of late media magnate
Leo Kirch. The case is proving a distraction for the bank as it
faces rising investor unrest after announcing a strategic
overhaul.
"I have at no point lied or deceived in relation to the
Kirch case," Fitschen told a Munich court on Monday, testifying
for the first time after he went on trial in April.
Fitschen said he neither deliberately misled prosecutors,
nor did he knowingly tolerate any alleged attempts by his
colleagues to mislead investigators. "Both accusations are
false," he said.
Fitschen and his co-defendants, including former Deutsche
CEOs Josef Ackermann and Rolf Breuer, are obliged to attend
weekly hearings that are due to run at least until September. He
faces a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison if convicted,
Ackermann said he had always testified to the best of his
knowledge during the lengthy investigation. "The charge against
me is unfounded," he said.
The prosecutor has said that Fitschen and his co-defendants
had misled an appeals court in order to avoid paying damages
sought by Kirch. All have denied the charges.
Leo Kirch, who died in 2011, blamed Breuer for triggering
his group's downfall by questioning its creditworthiness in a
2002 television interview.
After 12 years of legal wrangling, Deutsche Bank settled the
civil suit in February 2014 in a deal that cost the bank about
925 million euros.
Fitschen is not only co-CEO of Germany's flagship bank but
is head of the banking lobby BdB, a high-profile position that
puts him in close contact with regulators and policymakers.
