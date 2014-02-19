FRANKFURT Feb 19 Deutsche Bank took a decisive step toward reaching a settlement with the heirs of late media mogul Leo Kirch on Wednesday after the top committee on the bank's supervisory board prepared to discuss a plan to reach a deal out of court, a source told Reuters on Wednesday.

The proposed settlement, which has been mostly concluded with Kirch representatives, would cost Deutsche Bank between 800 million euros ($1.10 billion)and 1 billion euros, the source said.

"A settlement is largely negotiated," said the source.

Deutsche Bank and a spokesman of the Kirch family declined to comment.