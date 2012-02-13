FRANKFURT Feb 13 Deutsche Bank is nearing an agreement to settle a legal dispute with the family of late media mogul Leo Kirch, ending one of Germany's most bitter, drawn-out corporate disputes, two people familiar with the matter said.

Deutsche Bank representatives and heirs to Kirch have reached an agreement in principle, they said on Monday.

They said the agreement, which has yet to be signed off by Deutsche Bank's management board, is based on a recent proposal by a German judge for a settlement of 775 million euros ($1.02 billion).

Kirch, who died aged 84 last year, sought for years to recoup about 2 billion euros in damages from Deutsche Bank and former Chairman Rolf Breuer for allegedly causing the downfall of his media empire Kirch Group.

Kirch said Breuer triggered Kirch Group's downfall by questioning the creditworthiness of his media empire in a 2002 Bloomberg Television interview.

Legal proceedings continued after Kirch's death.

($1 = 0.7582 euros) (Reporting by Philipp Halstrick; Writing by Maria Sheahan)