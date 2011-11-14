FRANKFURT/MUNICH Nov 14 German prosecutors searched offices at Deutsche Bank in connection with Chief Executive Josef Ackermann's testimony in a trial brought against the bank by late German media mogul Leo Kirch, according to a bank spokesman.

Munich prosecutors searched executives' offices and the legal department at Germany's biggest lender from Tuesday until Friday last week, the spokesman told Reuters on Monday, adding the investigation was not yet completed.

He said the prosecution is investigating Ackermann on suspicion of unlawful conduct in connection with the trial.

Supervisory board Chairman Clemens Boersig, former CEO Rolf Breuer and former head of personnel Tessen von Heydebreck are also subject to the investigation, he said.

"Deutsche Bank and the affected persons see the accusations as groundless and the actions of the prosecution as being out of proportion," the spokesman said.

The public prosecutor's office in Munich had no immediate comment. (Reporting by Irene Preisinger; Writing by Maria Sheahan)