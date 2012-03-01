BRIEF-Klövern acquires properties in Gothenburg and divests in Borås
* In a deal with Castellum, Klövern acquires 9 properties in Mölndal and Partille, and divests all of Klövern's 14 properties in Borås
FRANKFURT, March 1 Deutsche Bank has rejected a proposal to settle a lawsuit with the family of deceased media mogul Leo Kirch out of court, Germany's biggest lender said on Thursday.
Deutsche said its management board had thoroughly reviewed a proposal to settle the dispute, which sources told Reuters would have involved a payment of more than 800 million euros ($1.1 billion).
"Based on this review, which included the consideration of internal and external legal advice, the Board decided without dissent not to accept the settlement proposal," Deutsche Bank said.
The Kirch family has said Deutsche Bank bore responsibility for the collapse of the Leo Kirch's media empire. ($1 = 0.7476 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould)
LONDON, Feb 24 (IFR) - Agrokor said reports of electricity outages at its Mercator stores are not correct, after stories in local press sent the Croatian company's bond prices tumbling on Friday.
* Fy net loss 107.8 million baht versus loss of 99 million baht