MUNICH, March 25 German state prosecutors launched another investigation in connection with Deutsche Bank's 12-year legal battle with the heirs of late media mogul Leo Kirch.

The Munich prosecutors' office said on Tuesday it was investigating lawyers who represented Deutsche Bank in the case, as well as employees of Deutsche Bank, on suspicion of attempted fraud.

On Monday, law firm Hengeler Mueller had said that prosecutors had searched its Frankfurt offices as they look into whether current or former Deutsche Bank board members may have given misleading evidence in the case.

Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan)