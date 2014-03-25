MUNICH, March 25 German state prosecutors
launched another investigation in connection with Deutsche
Bank's 12-year legal battle with the heirs of late
media mogul Leo Kirch.
The Munich prosecutors' office said on Tuesday it was
investigating lawyers who represented Deutsche Bank in the case,
as well as employees of Deutsche Bank, on suspicion of attempted
fraud.
On Monday, law firm Hengeler Mueller had said that
prosecutors had searched its Frankfurt offices as they look into
whether current or former Deutsche Bank board members may have
given misleading evidence in the case.
Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment.
(Reporting by Joern Poltz; Writing by Maria Sheahan)