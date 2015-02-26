FRANKFURT Feb 26 A Munich court and the Munich prosecutor's office on Thursday both said they had no knowledge about formal steps to initiate a trial against Deutsche Bank co-Chief Executive Juergen Fitschen on suspicion of having provided false testimony.

Earlier on Thursday, German weekly magazine Der Spiegel said Fitschen and four former board members would stand trial in Munich on suspicion of having provided false testimony during the Kirch trial.

