FRANKFURT, March 25 German state prosecutors
said they were searching Deutsche Bank's offices in
Frankfurt on Tuesday in connection with the lender's 12-year
legal battle with the heirs of late media mogul Leo Kirch.
Munich prosecutors said they also searched a private home of
one suspect in the German regional state of Hesse as part of the
case.
The prosecutors earlier said they were investigating
employees of Deutsche Bank as well as lawyers who represented
the bank in the case on suspicion of attempted fraud.
Deutsche Bank was not immediately available for comment.
