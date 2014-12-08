BRIEF-Transatlantic Mining announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation
* Transatlantic mining corp. Announces plans for a 10 for 1 share consolidation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK Dec 8 The U.S. government filed a lawsuit on Monday accusing Deutsche Bank AG of tax fraud for engaging in a series of transactions designed to evade federal income taxes.
The lawsuit seeks more than $190 million in taxes, penalties and interest, according to U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan. Several other defendants were also named.
Deutsche Bank said in a statement that it plans to vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit.
(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon)
SAO PAULO/CURITIBA, Brazil, March 17 Brazilian police raided the premises of global meatpacking companies JBS SA and BRF SA on Friday, as well as dozens of smaller rivals, in a crackdown on alleged bribery of health officials that could threaten $12 billion in annual exports.
March 17 Amazon.com Inc said on Friday one of its longest-serving directors, Bing Gordon, a partner at venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, stepped down from the board this week but would remain a consultant to the company.