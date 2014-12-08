NEW YORK Dec 8 The U.S. government filed a lawsuit on Monday accusing Deutsche Bank AG of tax fraud for engaging in a series of transactions designed to evade federal income taxes.

The lawsuit seeks more than $190 million in taxes, penalties and interest, according to U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan. Several other defendants were also named.

Deutsche Bank said in a statement that it plans to vigorously defend itself against the lawsuit.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York. Editing by Andre Grenon)