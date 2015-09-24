(Adds comment from Deutsche Bank)
By Jonathan Stempel
NEW YORK, Sept 24 Deutsche Bank AG
must face a U.S. government lawsuit seeking to recoup more than
$190 million over an alleged tax fraud 15 years ago, after a
federal judge on Thursday turned down the German's bank's
request to dismiss the case.
U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan in Manhattan rejected
arguments that the government failed to state a legally
sufficient claim, and waited several years too long to sue.
The government accused Deutsche Bank of using shell
companies to avoid capital gains taxes on Bristol-Myers Squibb
Co shares it acquired in late 1999, when it bought a
company sitting on a large unrealized gain in the drugmaker.
Deutsche Bank spokeswoman Renee Calabro said "We plan to
continue to vigorously defend ourselves against these
allegations." In December, when the lawsuit was filed, the bank
said it had fully addressed the matter in a 2009 agreement with
the U.S. Internal Revenue Service.
U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara in Manhattan alleged that to
avoid a potential $51 million of taxes on the gain, Deutsche
Bank in 2000 sold Bristol-Myers stock for below fair value to
the shell companies, which paid for them with short-term loans.
He said these shell companies then sold the stock to another
Deutsche Bank entity, triggering the tax liability, only to then
repay the loans, leaving them unable to pay the taxes. The $190
million figure includes penalties and interest.
In seeking a dismissal, Deutsche Bank said the transaction
was not fraudulent, and that the lawsuit came "out of the blue"
to recover taxes allegedly owed by an unrelated third party.
But Kaplan said he was "satisfied that the complaint states
legally sufficient claims with the pertinent level of
particularity."
The case is U.S. v Deutsche Bank AG et al, U.S. District
Court, Southern District of New York, No. 14-09669.
