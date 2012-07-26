* German regulator Bafin says Deutsche Bank probe ongoing
* Bafin chief says not in favour of breaking up large banks
* Says any European bank regulator must include 27 member
countries
MUNICH, July 26 Elke Koenig, head of German
markets regulator Bafin said it was too early to draw
conclusions about a global interest rate rigging scandal, adding
that a probe of Deutsche Bank was still ongoing.
Bafin is conducting a so-called special probe - the most
severe form of investigation it can undertake - into Deutsche
Bank over suspected manipulation of interbank lending rates.
The German regulator is conducting its examination "with the
utmost urgency," Koenig said on Thursday.
Investigators in the United States, Europe and Japan are
examining more than a dozen big banks over suspected rigging of
the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).
The Libor rates, compiled from estimates by large banks of
how much they believe they have to pay to borrow from each
other, are used to determine interest rates on trillions of
dollars worth of contracts around the world.
Deutshe Bank declined to comment on Thursday but referred to
its quarterly report, which said it has received subpoenas and
requests for information from U.S. and European authorities in
connection with setting interbank rates.
Koenig also said she was not in favour of breaking up big
banks or of separating retail and investment banking.
Large industrial companies need banks big enough to help
them finance global expansion, Koenig said.
Rather than breaking up banks to make the financial system
safer, Koenig proposed ensuring that all banks, including
smaller savings banks, have an adequate capital cushion.
The German regulator further cautioned that European Union
plans to create a pan-European bank regulator must include
institutes from all 27 member states.
The impact and complexity of new rules such as solvency II
guidelines on capital requirements for insurers may make it
difficult to stick to deadlines for introducing them, Koenig
further said.
In particular the impact of Solvency II rules on small to
medium sized insurers needed to be evaluated, before pressing
ahead with a January 2014 implementation deadline, Koenig said.
(Reporting By Christian Kraemer and Edward Taylor; Editing by
Kenneth Barry)