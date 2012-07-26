MUNICH, July 26 Elke Koenig, head of German
markets regulator Bafin said it was too early to draw
conclusions about a global interest rate rigging scandal, adding
that a probe of Deutsche Bank was still ongoing.
Bafin is conducting a so-called special probe - the most
severe form of investigation it can undertake - into Deutsche
Bank over suspected manipulation of interbank lending rates.
The German regulator is conducting its examination "with the
utmost urgency," Koenig said on Thursday.
Investigators in the United States, Europe and Japan are
examining more than a dozen big banks over suspected rigging of
the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).
The Libor rates, compiled from estimates by large banks of
how much they believe they have to pay to borrow from each
other, are used to determine interest rates on trillions of
dollars worth of contracts around the world.
Deutshe Bank declined to comment on Thursday but referred to
its quarterly report, which said it has received subpoenas and
requests for information from U.S. and European authorities in
connection with setting interbank rates.
(Reporting By Christian Kraemer and Edward Taylor)