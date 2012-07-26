MUNICH, July 26 Elke Koenig, head of German markets regulator Bafin said it was too early to draw conclusions about a global interest rate rigging scandal, adding that a probe of Deutsche Bank was still ongoing.

Bafin is conducting a so-called special probe - the most severe form of investigation it can undertake - into Deutsche Bank over suspected manipulation of interbank lending rates.

The German regulator is conducting its examination "with the utmost urgency," Koenig said on Thursday.

Investigators in the United States, Europe and Japan are examining more than a dozen big banks over suspected rigging of the London Interbank Offered Rate (Libor).

The Libor rates, compiled from estimates by large banks of how much they believe they have to pay to borrow from each other, are used to determine interest rates on trillions of dollars worth of contracts around the world.

Deutshe Bank declined to comment on Thursday but referred to its quarterly report, which said it has received subpoenas and requests for information from U.S. and European authorities in connection with setting interbank rates. (Reporting By Christian Kraemer and Edward Taylor)