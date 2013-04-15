UPDATE 1-Malaysia c.bank holds key rate, says economy recovering
* C.bank: Ringgit stabilising, sufficient liquidity for banks
FRANKFURT, April 15 Deutsche Bank confirmed it is cooperating with authorities after it received subpoenas and requests for information from various regulatory and law enforcement agencies in probing manipulation of inter-bank rates.
In its annual report, Deutsche Bank said it is cooperating with authorities in Europe, North America and Asia Pacific regarding investigations into the setting of the London Interbank Offered Rate (LIBOR), the Tokyo Interbank Offered Rate (TIBOR), the Euro Interbank Offered Rate (EURIBOR) and the Singapore Interbank Offered Rate (SIBOR).
Deutsche Bank is cooperating with authorities, the lender said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
JOHANNESBURG, March 2 South Africa's National Consumer Commission (NCC) said it has launched a probe into the local unit of U.S. automaker Ford over the recall of 4,500 Kuga SUVs after dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire spontaneously.
MOSCOW, March 2 Sberbank, Russia's largest bank, said on Thursday it made a record net profit of 541.9 billion roubles ($9.3 billion) last year after a strong fourth quarter that exceeded analysts' forecasts.