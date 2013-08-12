FRANKFURT Aug 12 German regulator BaFin has completed its report of Deutsche Bank's role in setting inter-bank lending rates, and is set to submit a copy to the country's flagship lender as soon as this week, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.

The bank watchdog is continuing aspects of its probe, but has found no evidence of wrongdoing on the part of members of the management board, the source further said.

BaFin declined to comment.

Deutsche Bank on Monday said: "The Bank is cooperating in the various regulatory investigations and conducting its own ongoing review into the interbank offered rates matters."

The lender further said that no current or former member of the management board had any inappropriate involvement in the interbank offered rates matters.

It added, however, that certain employees had taken action on their own initiative that fell short of the Bank's standards, and that Deutsche had taken steps in response.

In April, Reuters reported that BaFin would intensify its probe of Deutsche Bank's role in setting inter-bank lending rates, citing two sources familiar with BaFin's report. (Reporting by Alexander Hueber and Jonathan Gould; Writing by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger and Alexander Ratz)