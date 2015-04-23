* Deutsche shares stable after plan to top up legal
provisions
* Bank likely to pay more than $2 bln fine to UK, US -
source
* Deutsche unit expected to make guilty plea
* German lender among last major banks to come to terms over
Libor
FRANKFURT, April 23 Deutsche Bank
faced a multi-billion-dollar fine on Thursday as British and
U.S. officials prepared to announce a legal settlement over
alleged attempts at its London-based subsidiary to manipulate
interest rate benchmarks.
Shares in Germany's largest bank - whose unit may make an
admission of guilt - were little changed after Deutsche said
late on Wednesday that it planned to top up its legal provisions
by 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion) this year.
Deutsche Bank is likely to pay more than $2 billion to U.S.
and British authorities over the attempted manipulation of
rates, more than any other bank has been penalised over the rate
rigging, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
Negotiations also are expected to result in a guilty plea by
a unit of the German bank.
Deutsche is among the last of the major banks to come to
terms with authorities following an investigation of the London
interbank offered rate, or Libor, which banks charge each other
for short-term loans.
In 2012, Switzerland's UBS AG agreed to pay $1.5
billion in a global settlement, while Britain's Barclays Plc
paid $453 million.
"We continue to work with the authorities that are reviewing
interbank offered rates matters," Deutsche said in a statement.
Despite the costs, it said it would be profitable in the first
quarter and would report near record revenues.
LEGAL ISSUES
Deutsche Bank ranks among the top investment banks globally
with large operations in London and New York. It has been caught
up in a long list of investigations including into alleged
attempts to manipulate currency benchmarks and alleged
violations of U.S. sanctions on Iran.
Deutsche's UK division is central to group strategy and is
home to some of its most important investment banking
operations. It is the group's third-biggest unit after Germany
and North America, making 4.8 billion euros in revenue in 2014,
or 15 percent of the company's top line.
The U.S. division, also dominated by investment banking,
made 8.1 billion euros in revenue last year.
Credit analyst Jacques-Henri Gaulard at Scope Ratings said
the 1.5 billion euro charge signalled that the bank was unlikely
to need to raise additional capital to cope with other fines and
settlements expected to follow Libor.
The top 10 U.S. and European banks paid 47 billion euros in
fines last year, according to a study by consultancy EY. "U.S.
authorities are especially alert at the moment and are imposing
sometimes draconian fines," said EY partner and banking
specialist Dirk Mueller-Tronnier. "Banks will need to brace
themselves for further burdens."
Libor and related benchmarks are used to set interest rates
for trillions of dollars' worth of loans around the world, from
mortgages and student loans to credit cards and complex
derivatives.
Deutsche Bank shares were down 0.1 percent at 1031 GMT
compared with a 0.3 percent drop in the STOXX Europe index of
banks.
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins; editing by David Stamp)