By Thomas Atkins
| FRANKFURT
FRANKFURT Jan 20 Deutsche Bank
expects to see further legal and regulatory "headwind" in the
coming quarters, its Chief Financial Officer Stefan Krause said
in a conference call on Monday.
Germany's biggest lender earlier said its litigation
reserves fell to 2.3 billion euros ($3.12 billion) in the fourth
quarter from 4.1 billion in the third, as it settled some cases
with regulators.
It also posted new litigation expenses of 528 million euros
in the final quarter of 2013.
($1 = 0.7376 euros)
(Reporting by Thomas Atkins, writing by Jonathan Gould)